Disney CEO Bob Iger’s pay package for 2024 jumps to $41 million

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger received a $41.1-million pay package last year, according to a filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

That figure is about 30% higher than his 2023 compensation, which totaled $31.6 million. Iger’s pay was a mix of cash bonus, stocks and options, with a base salaryof $1 million. The executive’s payout is largely tied to company performance.

The Burbank media and entertainment company said Iger, 73, was rewarded for Disney’s performance at the box office, which included two billion dollar-grossing films with “Inside Out 2” and “Deadpool & Wolverine,” reaching profitability in its streaming business, as well as successful fan engagement at its D23 convention.

Advertisement

Iger, who is now on his second go-round as Disney chief, has long been one of the highest-paid CEOs in the media business.

His pay increase comes as the company continues to vet potential successors. Iger’s contract ends in December 2026, but the Disney board of directors has said that it will name the next CEO by early 2026 to allow for a successful transition.

This time, there is no room for error. Iger returned as Disney CEO in 2022 after his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek, was ousted by the board after a number of setbacks during his nearly three-year regime.

Advertisement

Also Thursday, Disney named a successor in another key part of its company. Insider Thomas Mazloum was named president of the Disneyland Resort, replacing Ken Potrock, who is moving to a new role within the company. Mazloum was previously in charge of the company’s signature experiences division, which includes the Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club and Aulani resort in Hawaii.

The company’s so-called Experiences division, which includes the theme parks and merch, is a massive moneymaker for Disney, comprising the majority of its operating income.