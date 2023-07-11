SAG-AFTRA and studios consider plan to tap federal mediator in talks over new contract

Negotiators for SAG-AFTRA and the major studios may bring in a federal mediator to help resolve an impasse over a new contract, a move that would delay for now another Hollywood strike.

The sides are discussing plans to tap a neutral third party to help resolve an impasse in negotiations, said sources familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to comment.

Advertisement

The plan comes as it has become increasingly clear that the sides remain far apart on key issues over streaming pay and other matters and would not be able to secure an agreement by a Wednesday night deadline, the sources said.

Representatives of SAG-AFTRA could not be reached for comment. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers declined to comment.

Bringing in a federal mediator would postpone for at least a week any possible strike by SAG-AFTRA, one source said.

Union members previously authorized members to call a strike if they couldn’t reach a deal on a new contract.

However, it’s not clear how successful a mediator would be in resolving the conflict. In 2007, the Writers Guild of America went on strike after a mediator tried unsuccessfully to resolve a dispute with the studios.

The current talks are being closely watched as a walkout by SAG-AFTRA would be the first against the studios since 1980 and would compound problems faced by productions as the result of the Writers Guild of America strike. WGA members have been on strike since May 2.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.