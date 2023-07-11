Advertisement
Company Town

SAG-AFTRA and studios consider plan to tap federal mediator in talks over new contract

The Museum Square building at 5757 Wilshire Boulevard on the Miracle Mile
SAG-AFTRA headquarters in Los Angeles
(Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
By Anousha SakouiStaff Writer 
Negotiators for SAG-AFTRA and the major studios may bring in a federal mediator to help resolve an impasse over a new contract, a move that would delay for now another Hollywood strike.

The sides are discussing plans to tap a neutral third party to help resolve an impasse in negotiations, said sources familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to comment.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Striking members of the Writers Guild of America and supporters march towards La Brea Tar Pits, Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Hollywood studios could face two strikes for the first time in 63 years. How did we get here?

Hollywood is once again in the midst of a historic labor battle in which studios are facing a possible strike on two fronts in a protracted fight over new forms of distribution.
The plan comes as it has become increasingly clear that the sides remain far apart on key issues over streaming pay and other matters and would not be able to secure an agreement by a Wednesday night deadline, the sources said.

Representatives of SAG-AFTRA could not be reached for comment. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers declined to comment.

Bringing in a federal mediator would postpone for at least a week any possible strike by SAG-AFTRA, one source said.

Union members previously authorized members to call a strike if they couldn’t reach a deal on a new contract.

However, it’s not clear how successful a mediator would be in resolving the conflict. In 2007, the Writers Guild of America went on strike after a mediator tried unsuccessfully to resolve a dispute with the studios.

The current talks are being closely watched as a walkout by SAG-AFTRA would be the first against the studios since 1980 and would compound problems faced by productions as the result of the Writers Guild of America strike. WGA members have been on strike since May 2.

This is a developing story.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Anousha Sakoui

Anousha Sakoui is an entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times, covering topics such as labor and litigation in Hollywood. She has been a journalist for over 20 years, having joined the Times in 2019 and reported for the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, and Bloomberg News and Businessweek Magazine.

