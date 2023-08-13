Advertisement
Company Town

Neeraj Khemlani steps down as head of CBS News

The exterior of the CBS building in New York.
Neeraj Khemlani is stepping down as co-head of CBS News.
(James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
The Paramount Global unit announced Khemlani’s exit on Sunday. No successor was named, but Khemlani shared his title with Wendy McMahon, who oversees the CBS-owned TV stations and could step into his role.

In a memo to staff, Khemlani said he will remain with CBS as a content producer.

“I’m pleased to share that I’ve signed a multi-year, multi-platform first look deal with CBS to develop content — including documentaries, scripted series and books for Simon & Schuster,” he said. “It’s an opportunity that will allow me to write, report and develop stories that I’ve long wanted to pursue.”

Khemlani took over the news division from Susan Zirinsky in April 2021. He was the fourth executive to hold the post since 2011.

A former producer for the CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” Khemlani returned to CBS News after a decade as executive vice president and deputy group head at Hearst Newspapers.

As head of the news division, Khemlani oversaw the revamping of the network’s morning show. He beefed up the CBS News Streaming channel, adding programs and getting the network’s big-name on-air talent involved.

Khemlani also succeeded in attracting new names to the division, including Nate Burleson, co-host of “CBS Mornings,” Cecilia Vega, who left ABC News to join “60 Minutes,” investigative journalist Lisa Ling and former Washington Post reporter Robert Costa.

But Khemlani was also under pressure to reduce costs in the news division, which had fallen into the red before he arrived, as CBS is dealing with declining traditional TV audiences which result in lower ad revenues.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

