Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs apologizes for attack on his former girlfriend revealed in 2016 video

Sean Combs arrives at the L.A. Premiere of “The Four: Battle For Stardom” at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018.

Embattled hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs issued an apology Sunday for his 2016 assault of his former girlfriend that was captured on a hotel security video.

The video, released Friday in a CNN report, shows Combs chasing, kicking, dragging and hurling a glass vase at Casandra Ventura, who filed a lawsuit against Combs last year. Ventura, a singer who goes by the name Cassie, settled the suit the day after it was filed in U.S. District Court.

The video matched the details of the incident at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City as described in Ventura’s lawsuit. Combs denied all of the allegations at the time the suit was filed.

But Combs acknowledged his actions in a video posted on Instagram.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Combs said. “I was f——d up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

Combs went on to say he sought mental health counseling after the incident. “I got into going to therapy, going to rehab,” he said. “I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Combs’ apology comes two days after the video first appeared. The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office have both said they are aware of the video but could not prosecute Combs for his actions as the statute of limitations has passed.

Ventura’s attorney Douglas Wigdor said Friday the video “has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Law enforcement sources have told The Times that Combs is the subject of a sweeping inquiry into sex-trafficking allegations that resulted in a federal raid in March at his estates in Los Angeles and Miami. Combs has not been charged with any crime and has denied any wrongdoing.