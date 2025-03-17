Advertisement
David Kramer to become UTA chief, replacing Jeremy Zimmer

By Ryan FaughnderCompany Town Senior Editor 

The longtime head of one of Hollywood’s most prominent talent agencies is passing the baton.

Jeremy Zimmer, 66, is stepping aside as chief executive of Beverly Hills-based United Talent Agency and will be replaced by UTA veteran David Kramer, who is being promoted from president.

The transition has been long in the works, with Kramer, 56, as Zimmer’s chosen successor for years.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 12: United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer (right) and President David Kramer pose for a portrait outside of Hollywood's third largest agency on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Zimmer, who became CEO in 2012, will stay on through the rest of the year as executive chairman to help with the transfer of power.

“These 35 years at UTA have been so incredibly rewarding,” said Zimmer in a statement. “While transition is never easy, this particular moment feels very right.”

Under Zimmer, UTA grew from its status as a small literary agency into expanding its representation business to include musicians, athletes, authors and digital content creators. As streaming changed the way talent was paid, he was a vocal advocate for getting artists better deals.

The talent agency business has changed dramatically over the years. Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor evolved into a conglomerate with multiple lines of businesses, while Creative Artists Agency acquired ICM.

UTA’s business has remained primarily representing talent.

Kramer became UTA’s president in 2022. He began his career in the agency’s mail room before moving to the motion picture department.

Said Kramer in a statement: “I am honored to serve as the next CEO of this incredible company and work with our talented team of agents and executives who, unlike any other, prioritize clients above all else, and share a commitment to delivering tailored, impactful opportunities.”

Ryan Faughnder

Ryan Faughnder is a senior editor with the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team, which covers the business of entertainment. He also hosts the entertainment industry newsletter The Wide Shot. A San Diego native, he earned a master’s degree in journalism from USC and a bachelor’s in English from UC Santa Barbara. Before joining The Times in 2013, he wrote for the Los Angeles Business Journal and Bloomberg News.

