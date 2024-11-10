Box office: ‘Venom,’ ‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever,’ ‘Heretic’ top Veterans Day weekend

Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock and Venom in the movie “Venom: The Last Dance.”

This postelection Veterans Day weekend saw two new films crack the top three box office slots, with “Venom: The Last Dance,” bringing in $16.2 million in its third weekend.

The third installment of the Marvel series from Sony, starring Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock and his “symbiote” sidekick, Venom, has to date earned $114.8 million at domestic theaters, according to Comscore estimates.

Lionsgate’s seasonal “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” based on the popular 1972 novel about a family of misfits, debuted in the No. 2 spot with $11.1 million.

“Heretic,” the psychological thriller from A24 starring Hugh Grant as a fiendishly charming neighbor who kidnaps two young missionaries, took in $11 million, placing third. The well-reviewed film is Grant’s best opening as a leading man in two decades.

In its second weekend, “The Wild Robot,” Universal and DreamWorks adaptation of Peter Brown’s books about a shipment of household robots that goes awry, took in $6.7 million, followed by Paramount’s “Smile 2,” with $5 million.

“Conclave,” the critically acclaimed thriller about the Vatican’s quest to elect a new pope, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, held strong, taking in $4.1 million in its third weekend for a total of $21.5 million at the box office since opening.

