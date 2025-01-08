Daniel Craig’s 007 capers dominate his top-grossing films

Now firmly in his post-Bond era, Daniel Craig has received strong reviews and early awards-season traction for his lead performance in Luca Guadagnino’s “Queer,” an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novella that is worlds apart from the British actor’s earlier capers as the martini-loving Agent 007.

“Queer,” which opened in limited release Nov. 27, is unlikely to match the box-office power of Craig’s five Bond movies. Through Dec. 9, the A24 art-house film has grossed less than a million dollars at the global box office, compared to 2012’s “Skyfall” at $1.1 billion worldwide, a tally that translates to $1.5 billion when adjusted for inflation. Craig’s lowest-grossing Bond movie, 2008’s “Quantum of Solace,” brought in $589.6 million globally, a figure equivalent to $885.3 million when adjusted for inflation.

Beyond his Bond quintet, top Craig grossers include “The Golden Compass,” a literary adaptation that has grossed $589.6 million, and the first “Knives Out” movie, distributed by Lionsgate, which grossed $312.9 million worldwide. Netflix’s “Glass Onion” sequel grossed $13.3 million, with another “Knives Out” sequel, dubbed “Wake Up Dead Man,” slated for 2025 by the streamer.