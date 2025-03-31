Sony Pictures will release four Beatles films in April 2028

The Beatles during a photo session in Twickenham, England, in April 1969.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is making a big bet on the Beatles.

The studio will release four films about the Beatles — each following a different member of the band — all in April 2028, director Sam Mendes and Sony film Chairman Tom Rothman said Monday during a presentation at the CinemaCon trade convention in Las Vegas.

“Hold on, did I agree to that?” Rothman joked onstage to Mendes.

“You said it would be the first binge-able theatrical experience,” Mendes replied.

The cast and crew will be in principal photography for just over a year, Mendes said.

“We need big cinematic events to get people out of the house,” Mendes said to big applause from the audience, which was largely composed of theater owners and entertainment industry types. “I promise it will be worth the trip.”

The Culver City studio rounded out its presentation by announcing the cast of the films and brought all four on stage. Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison, Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr and Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon.

The four came onstage in black pants and shirts and took the Beatles bow.