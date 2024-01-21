The cast of ‘Thelma’ talk phone scams and unlikely friendships | 2024 Sundance Film Festival
June Squibb, Fred Hechinger and Clark Gregg stopped by the L.A. Times Studios at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire to discuss their film, ‘Thelma.’
