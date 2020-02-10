Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho makes Oscars history with win

A historic best director Oscar goes to ‘Parasite’ filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, the first Korean winner and only the second time the prize has gone to a film not in English.

Feb. 9, 2020
9:05 PM
