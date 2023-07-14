LA Times Today: ‘Succession,’ ‘Last of Us’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ among top 2023 Emmy nominees
Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and TV Academy chair Frank Scherma revealed the nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards.
Entertainment reporter Michael Ordoña joined Lisa McRee to highlight some of those honored with nominations and whether Hollywood’s strikes and strife will impact the ceremony.
