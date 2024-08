Tyler James Williams on frustrating ‘Abbott’ fans, ‘Hacks’ star Paul W. Downs on the comedy ‘crisis’

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

In this week’s episode of The Envelope video podcast, Tyler James Williams reveals that the team behind “Abbott Elementary” actually loves frustrating viewers, and “Hacks” star Paul W. Downs weighs in on the debate over which shows in the Emmy race deserve to be described as a comedy.