"Jalisco" from Kayden Phoenix's A La Brava universe of Latina superheroes. Illustrated by Amanda Julina Gonzalez.
7 Images

A La Brava - Latina superheroes

Created by Kayden Phoenix, Jalisco, Santa, Loquita, Ruca and Bandita fight societal ills individually as superheroes and vigilantes. As a team, they form A La Brava.

"Jalisco" from Kayden Phoenix's A La Brava universe of Latina superheroes. Illustrated by Amanda Julina Gonzalez.

The cover of “Jalisco” from Kayden Phoenix’s A La Brava universe of Latina superheroes. Illustrated by Amanda Julina Gonzalez. (Phoenix Studios)

The cover of "Santa" from Kayden Phoenix's A La Brava universe of Latina superheroes. Illustrated by Eva Cabrera.

The cover of “Santa” from Kayden Phoenix’s A La Brava universe of Latina superheroes. Illustrated by Eva Cabrera. (Phoenix Studios)

The cover of "Loquita" from Kayden Phoenix's A La Brava universe of Latina superheroes. Illustrated by Eva Cabrera.

The cover of “Loquita” from Kayden Phoenix’s A La Brava universe of Latina superheroes. Illustrated by Eva Cabrera. (Phoenix Studios)

The cover of "Ruca" from Kayden Phoenix's A La Brava universe of Latina superheroes. Illustrated by Amanda Julina Gonzalez.

The cover of “Ruca” from Kayden Phoenix’s A La Brava universe of Latina superheroes. Illustrated by Amanda Julina Gonzalez. (Phoenix Studios)

The cover of "Bandita" from Kayden Phoenix's A La Brava universe of Latina superheroes. Illustrated by Estefania Artega.

The cover of “Bandita” from Kayden Phoenix’s A La Brava universe of Latina superheroes. Illustrated by Estefania Artega. (Phoenix Studios)

Characters from Kayden Phoenix's A La Brava universe of Latina superheroes.

Characters from Kayden Phoenix’s A La Brava universe of Latina superheroes. (Phoenix Studios)

Comic book creator and filmmaker Kayden Phoenix, in a double-exposure

Comic book creator and filmmaker Kayden Phoenix, in a double-exposure, has made comic books that concentrate on fighting different aspects of societal injustice like, domestic violence, immigration and teen suicide, through Latina superheroes characters that she’s created. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

1/7