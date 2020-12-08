A look back at celebrity portraits in 2020

A gallery of 2020 celebrity portraits by the Los Angeles Times photo staff includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and more ...
Screenwriter and director Quentin Tarantino, center, is photographed with actors Leonardo DiCaprio, left and Brad Pitt, in promotion of their Oscar-nominated film, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Jan. 17. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Roman Griffin Davis, left, and Taika Waititi of the critically acclaimed film “Jo Jo Rabbit” in Beverly Hills on Jan. 19. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Elle Lorraine from the film, “Bad Hair,” photographed in the Los Angeles Times studio at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 24. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Director Angel Manuel Soto of “Charm City Kings,” photographed in the Los Angeles Times studio at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 27. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actress Jennifer Aniston from the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” in the backyard of her Los Angeles home, with her dog Clyde on Aug. 12. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Rapper ppcocaine at the Westlake Recording Studios in West Hollywood on Sept. 8. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Kaley Cuoco in costume for the upcoming HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant” on Oct. 8. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Actress Christian Serratos, star of the Netflix series “Selena,” on Nov. 17. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)