“Queen & Slim” premieres at the TCL Chinese Theatre: AFI Fest 2019
Zendaya, Snoop Dog, Natalie Portman and more attend the AFI Fest 2019 premiere of “Queen & Slim” in Hollywood.
Actress Melanie Halfkenny, on the red carpet at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Kelly Rowland, left and Mara Brock Akil at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Janelle Monae, on the red carpet at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Director Melina Matsoukas on the red carpet at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Scenes from the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Film composer Devonté Hynes, writer and producer Lena Waithe and director Melina Matsoukas, from left, on the red carpet at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Natalie Portman at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Snoop Dog at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Actor Jodie Turner-Smith, director Melina Matsoukas, actor Daniel Kaluuya, and writer and producer Lena Waithe, from left, on the red carpet at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Producer Andrew Coles, left, and writer and producer Lena Waithe, hug at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Actor Daniel Kaluuya at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Director Melina Matsoukas is greeted at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Justin Simien on the red carpet at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Zendaya, left, and actress Jodie Turner-Smith at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Producer Andrew Coles, left, and writer and producer Lena Waithe at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Natalie Portman, left, greets writer and producer Lena Waithe at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Recording artist Rihanna on the red carpet at the ”Queen & Slim” premiere during AFI FEST 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
