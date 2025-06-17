Anne Burrell, Food Network star and ‘Worst Cooks in America’ host, dies at 55

Anne Burrell, host of Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America,” has died. She was 55.

The television personality died Tuesday morning at her home in New York, according to her publicist.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” Burrell’s family said in a statement. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal.”

During her time on Food Network, Burrell was best known for her Italian cuisine and competitive fire. She got her start on TV as a sous chef for Mario Batali on “Iron Chef America,” where she honed her skills in competition cooking before launching her own cooking show, “Secrets of a Restaurant Chef,” in 2008.

Advertisement

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss,” said a Food Network spokesperson.

Burrell had been a steady presence on the network, competing in “The Next Iron Chef,” “Chopped,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Beat Bobby Flay.” She was also a longtime host and mentor on “Worst Cooks in America,” where she coached teams of novice cooks as they competed while improving their culinary skills for multiple seasons. She had various co-hosts since 2010 during the show’s 28-season run.

Most recently, she appeared in the first season of “House of Knives,” a seemingly “Game of Thrones”-inspired reality series where she was among the top chefs competing to sit on the culinary throne.

Advertisement

She is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, stepson Javier, mother Marlene, siblings Jane and Ben, nieces Isabella and Amelia and nephew Nicolas.

Tracy Brown contributed to this report.