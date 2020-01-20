7 Images
SAG Awards 2020: Fashion hits and misses
The standout looks from the SAG Awards
Hit: Millie Bobby Brown puts forward her best winter whites in this white taffeta coat dress, pants and satin pumps by Louis Vuitton. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Cynthia Erivo is perfectly on trend in a voluminous pink and red ballgown by Schiaparelli Couture. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Andrew Scott makes a statement in a mauve suit and coordinating bow tie/cummerbund set by Azzaro Couture. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Dan Levy looks fresh and dapper in a long, printed coat and tuxedo by Dior Men.
On the fence: Nathalie Emmanuel is on trend with a floral print gown by Miu Miu, but we’re not so sure about the mix of patterns. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Madeline Brewer swims up the carpet in a Monique Lhuillier aquamarine strapless tiered ball gown with ruched bodice, which we love. However, the color combination doesn’t quite work for us. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Rachel Brosnahan tries on the off-the-shoulder look in a custom turquoise dress and a vintage draped diamond neckline courtesy of Stella McCartney. Despite the diamonds, the look felt a little flat. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
