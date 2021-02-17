Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rush Limbaugh reacts after first Lady Melania Trump presented him with the the Presidential Medal of Freedom as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Second lady Karen Pence is at left and Kathryn Limbaugh is partially hidden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
7 Images

Rush Limbaugh | 1951 – 2021

Rush Limbaugh had huge influence in the political sphere, setting the stage for the rise of conservative talk radio.

Rush Limbaugh reacts after first Lady Melania Trump presented him with the the Presidential Medal of Freedom as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Second lady Karen Pence is at left and Kathryn Limbaugh is partially hidden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Rush Limbaugh reacts after First Lady Melania Trump presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during President Trump’s State of the Union address at the Capitol on Feb. 4, 2020.  (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Radio personality Rush Limbaugh reacts as First Lady Melania Trump gives him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Rush Limbaugh reacts as First Lady Melania Trump presents him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the House gallery as President Trump delivers his State of the Union address on Feb. 4, 2020.  (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh sits at his desk at Talk Radio 700 KSEV during the Republican National Convention in Houston. (Photo by © Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rush Limbaugh sits in his studio during the Republican National Convention in Houston in 1992. (Shepard Sherbell / Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump speaks to radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh (C), while Lee Greenwood performs "God Bless The USA", at a Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on November 5, 2018. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump on stage with Rush Limbaugh at a Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Mo., Limbaugh’s hometown, in Novenber 2018.  (Jim Watson / AFP/Getty Images)

NOVI, MI - MAY 3: Radio talk show host and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh speaks at "An Evenining With Rush Limbaugh" event May 3, 2007 in Novi, Michigan. The event was sponsored by WJR radio station as part of their 85th birthday celebration festivities. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Rush Limbaugh speaks at “An Evening With Rush Limbaugh” on May 3, 2007, in Novi, Mich.  (Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

FILE - This Nov. 5, 2018 file photo shows radio personality Rush Limbaugh introducing President Donald Trump at the start of a campaign rally in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Rush Limbaugh introduces President Trump at a campaign rally in Cape Girardeau, Mo., in 2018.  (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

FILE - This May 14, 2012 file photo shows radio host Rush Limbaugh speaking during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, he said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment. (AP Photo/Julie Smith, File)

Rush Limbaugh speaks during his induction into the Hall of Famous Missourians at the state capitol in Jefferson City in May 2012. (Associated Press)

1/7