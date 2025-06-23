Mick Ralphs, Bad Company and Mott the Hoople co-founder, dead at 81

Mick Ralphs, right, performs with his classic rock band Bad Company at the Event Center in the Sands Casino on July 29, 2013, in Bethlehem, Pa.

Mick Ralphs, the guitarist and co-founder of stylish ‘70s rockers Mott the Hoople and the supergroup Bad Company, has died. He was 81.

Ralphs’ death was confirmed in a statement from his representative, though no exact date or cause of death was given.

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground,” Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers said in a statement. “He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour. Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won’t be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven.”

Born in 1944 in Herefordshire, England, Ralphs co-founded the Doc Thomas Group in the mid-1960’s, which signed to Island after some lineup changes and revamped as Mott the Hoople. Ralphs’ songwriting and guitar work in that band helped move rock ‘n’ roll out of the psychedelic ‘60s and into the struts and arty pomp of ‘70s glam. The band’s raucous live shows won a devoted following — future collaborator David Bowie and Mick Jones of the Clash were early fans — but chart success eluded them.

At Bowie’s behest, the group changed management and got a career jolt when he gifted them his song “All The Young Dudes,” which made their 1972 LP of the same name a global hit. The band’s follow-up, “Mott,” was also a smash, sporting singles “All the Way From Memphis” and “Honaloochie Boogie.”

Yet Ralphs had ambitions beyond the band, and departed in 1973 to join ex-Free members Rodgers and Simon Kirke and former King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell in a new supergroup.

Bad Company became one of the first acts to sign with Zeppelin’s Swan Song label, and immediately found global success. Its 1974 self-titled debut went five times platinum, on strength of hits like “Can’t Get Enough” and a retooled take of Ralphs’ “Ready for Love,” which he’d originally recorded with Mott the Hoople. A follow-up, “Straight Shooter,” featured the classic rock staple “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” and Bad Company remained chart fixtures until breaking up in 1982.

Ralphs joined Mott the Hoople for a reunion tour in 2009, and performed in several reunited incarnations of Bad Company and his own Mick Ralphs Blues Band until suffering a stroke in 2016, which confined him to bed in his final years. His last performance with Bad Company was in 2016, at London’s O2 Arena. That group will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

“He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist,” said Bad Company drummer Kirke, in a statement. “We will miss him deeply.”

Ralphs is survived by partner Susie Chavasse, his two children and three step-children.

