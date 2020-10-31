Sean Connery through the years

Sean Connery poses with his signature Aston Martin in the 1964 movie Goldfinger. Known best for his James Bond movies, Connery won an Academy Award in 1988 for supporting actor in his role in “The Untouchables.”
(20th Century Fox / 20th Century Fox)
Connery poses for his second James Bond movie, “From Russia with Love”. ()
After leaving the 007 franchise, Connery said “I have always hated that damned James Bond. I’d like to kill him.” Connery searched for acting roles beyond Bond, like Daniel Dravot in the 1975 film “The Man Who Would Be King.” (Warner Bros.)
In the 1990 film “the Hunt for Red October”, Connery plays as Marko Alexandrovich Ramius, the captain of the Soviet Typhoon submarine Red October who wish to defect to the United States -- and is facing a violent confrontation with the U.S. Navy. (Bruce McBroom / Paramount)