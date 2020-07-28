2020 Emmy nominations: Snubs and surprises photo gallery
Did you watch the Emmy nominations this morning? Here are the biggest surprises and snubs from the livestream
Surprise: Zendaya in the lead actress, drama category for HBO’s “Euphoria.” (HBO)
Snub: Ramy, Comedy Series. While actor Ramy Youssef earned an acting nod, the show itself was not recognized with a nomination this year. (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)
Snub: Rhea Seehorn in the supporting actress, drama category as Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul” did not earn an Emmy nod this year. (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)
Snub: Reese Witherspoon in the lead actress, drama; supporting actress, drama; lead actress; limited series/TV Movie categories. Despite Witherspoons big year with “The Morning Show,” “Big Little Lies” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” there were no Emmy nods this year. (Erin Simkin / Hulu)
Surprise: “The Mandalorian” in the drama series category. (Disney +)
Snub: “Big Little Lies” in the drama series category. Even with a star-studded cast and more than worthwhile scenes this season, “Big little Lies” lands a snub this year. (Jennifer Clasen / HBO)
Surprise: “Insecure” in the comedy series category. Issa Rae, who stars in and is the co-creator of “Insecure” earned a lead actress nod two years ago. Therefore, the series nomination this year is a warm welcome this year. (John P. Johnson/HBO)
Snub: “Beter Things"in the comedy series category. On top of Pamela Adlon not getting nominated for lead actress, the series itself was left out of Emmy nominations this year. ( Suzanne Tenner / FX)
Surprise: Shira Haas in the lead actress, limited series/TV movie category for"Unorthodox.” (Anika Molnar / Netflix)
Snub: Viola Davis in the lead actress, drama category for “How to Get Away With Murder.” Davis ends her last season as Annalise Keating with five previous Emmy nods. (Jessica Brooks/ABC)
Surprise: Anthony Anderson, for the lead actor, comedy category and Tracee Ellis Ross, for lead actress, comedy category for “Black-ish.” (Lara Solanki / ABC)
Snub: Daisy Edgar-Jones (right) for “Normal People” in the lead actress, limited series/TV Movie category. (Hulu)