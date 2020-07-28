Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Zendaya in HBO's "Euphoria."
2020 Emmy nominations: Snubs and surprises photo gallery

Did you watch the Emmy nominations this morning? Here are the biggest surprises and snubs from the livestream

Surprise: Zendaya in the lead actress, drama category for HBO’s “Euphoria.” (HBO)

Snub: Ramy, Comedy Series. While actor Ramy Youssef earned an acting nod, the show itself was not recognized with a nomination this year. (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Snub: Rhea Seehorn in the supporting actress, drama category as Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul” did not earn an Emmy nod this year. (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Snub: Reese Witherspoon in the lead actress, drama; supporting actress, drama; lead actress; limited series/TV Movie categories. Despite Witherspoons big year with “The Morning Show,” “Big Little Lies” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” there were no Emmy nods this year. (Erin Simkin / Hulu)

Surprise: “The Mandalorian” in the drama series category. (Disney +)

Snub: “Big Little Lies” in the drama series category. Even with a star-studded cast and more than worthwhile scenes this season, “Big little Lies” lands a snub this year.  (Jennifer Clasen / HBO)

Surprise: “Insecure” in the comedy series category. Issa Rae, who stars in and is the co-creator of “Insecure” earned a lead actress nod two years ago. Therefore, the series nomination this year is a warm welcome this year.  (John P. Johnson/HBO)

Snub: “Beter Things"in the comedy series category. On top of Pamela Adlon not getting nominated for lead actress, the series itself was left out of Emmy nominations this year. ( Suzanne Tenner / FX)

Surprise: Shira Haas in the lead actress, limited series/TV movie category for"Unorthodox.”  (Anika Molnar / Netflix)

Snub: Viola Davis in the lead actress, drama category for “How to Get Away With Murder.” Davis ends her last season as Annalise Keating with five previous Emmy nods.  (Jessica Brooks/ABC)

Surprise: Anthony Anderson, for the lead actor, comedy category and Tracee Ellis Ross, for lead actress, comedy category for “Black-ish.” (Lara Solanki / ABC)

Snub: Daisy Edgar-Jones (right) for “Normal People” in the lead actress, limited series/TV Movie category.  (Hulu)

