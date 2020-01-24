8 Images
Sting commands ‘The Last Ship’ at the Ahmanson
The rocker created a musical about his shipbuilding hometown. Now he’s performing in the show as a foreman at the yard.
The cast of “The Last Ship” sings below a projected image of the final ship to emerge from an economically beleaguered yard. The show is at the Ahmanson Theatre through Feb. 16. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Sting portrays a shipyard foreman and Jackie Morrison plays his wife in “The Last Ship” at the Ahmanson Theatre in L.A. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Sting, center, and the cast of “The Last Ship” (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Projected images create much of the setting for “The Last Ship,” the Sting musical in which he appears opposite Jackie Morrison. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Sting, center, and the cast sing and clap through an encore after performing “The Last Ship” at the Ahmanson Theatre. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Frances McNamee, center, portrays a single mother and local businesswoman whose resilience is emblematic of this town in North East England. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Oliver Savile portrays a long-ago resident whose connection to the town won’t let go. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Sting in “The Last Ship” at the Ahmanson Theatre (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
