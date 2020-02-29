8 Images
The Industry’s ‘Sweet Land’ at Angeles State Historic Park
“Sweet Land,” a new opera, ponders conquest, immigration and displacement. The outdoor production in Los Angeles State Historic Park is created by the experimental opera company the Industry. Richard Hodges rehearses. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Cannupa Hanska Luger, center, the co-director and costume designer, oversees a rehearsal with composers Du Yun, left, and Raven Chacon. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Molly Pease, foreground, and other cast members rehearse ”Sweet Land.” (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A scene from the opera ”Sweet Land” is rehearsed at Los Angeles State Historic Park. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Kelci Hahn, center, and other cast members rehearse the Industry’s ”Sweet Land.” (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Composers Du Yun, left, and Raven Chacon, attend rehearsal of their opera ”Sweet Land.” (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Kelci Hahn rehearses. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Jaquain Sloan, foreground, and Luvi Avendano rehearse ”Sweet Land.” The opera is presented at Los Angeles State Historic Park through March 15. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
