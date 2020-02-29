Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The Industry’s ‘Sweet Land’ at Angeles State Historic Park

“Sweet Land,” a new opera, ponders conquest, immigration and displacement. The outdoor production in Los Angeles State Historic Park is created by the experimental opera company the Industry. Richard Hodges rehearses.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Cannupa Hanska Luger, center, the co-director and costume designer, oversees a rehearsal with composers Du Yun, left, and Raven Chacon.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Molly Pease, foreground, and other cast members rehearse ”Sweet Land.”  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A scene from the opera ”Sweet Land” is rehearsed at Los Angeles State Historic Park.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Kelci Hahn, center, and other cast members rehearse the Industry’s ”Sweet Land.”  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Composers Du Yun, left, and Raven Chacon, attend rehearsal of their opera ”Sweet Land.” (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Kelci Hahn rehearses. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Jaquain Sloan, foreground, and Luvi Avendano rehearse ”Sweet Land.” The opera is presented at Los Angeles State Historic Park through March 15.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
