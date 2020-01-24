11 Images
Taylor Swift premieres “Miss Americana” at Sundance opening night
Director Lana Wilson and Taylor Swift came to the Sundance Film Festival to premiere their documentary “Miss Americana.”
Taylor Swift attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where the documentary “Miss Americana” premiered at the Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 23, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)
Taylor Swift attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival “Miss Americana” pemiere at Eccles Center Theatre. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)
Taylor Swift takes a selfie with fans at the Eccles Theater for the “Miss Americana” premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. (Alberto Reyes / Shutterstock)
The cameras and phones were out in force for Taylor Swift’s arrival at the “Miss Americana” premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. (Alberto Reyes / Shutterstock)
Taylor Swift attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival premiere of “Miss Americana” at Eccles Center Theatre. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)
Four family members show off pictures they took with Taylor Swift at the premiere of documentary “Miss Americana” at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (George Frey / EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Taylor Swift attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival’s opening-night premiere of her documentary “Miss Americana” at Eccles Center Theatre. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)
Several Taylor Swift fans wait in the cold, hoping to get a glimpse of Swift when she arrives at the premiere of her movie “Miss Americana” at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. (George Frey / EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Christine O’Malley, left, Caitrin Rogers, a guest, Lana Wilson, Taylor Swift and Morgan Neville arrive at the “Miss Americana” film premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. (Michael Hurcomb / Shutterstock)
Lana Wilson and Taylor Swift arrive at the premiere of “Miss Americana” at the Sundance Film Festival. (Michael Hurcomb / Shutterstock)
Christine O’Malley, left, Caitrin Rogers, Lana Wilson and Morgan Neville attend the 2020 Sundance Film Festival’s opening-night premiere of documentary “Miss Americana.” (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)
1/11