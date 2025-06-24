Meghan McCain spins interview with Usha Vance into pregnancy reveal: She knows it was ‘weird’ too

Meghan McCain, during her interview with Second Lady Usha Vance, acknowledges “this is a weird way” to reveal her pregnancy and proceeds to ask for parenting advice.

Meghan McCain knew it would be odd to unveil her latest pregnancy during a sit-down interview with a White House figure. She went for it anyway.

The 40-year-old TV personality, formerly of “The View” and daughter of late Republican Sen. John McCain, turned the spotlight on herself during a conversation with Second Lady Usha Vance, revealing on Tuesday that she is expecting a baby boy as her third child. “I wanted to let you in on something that is private that I haven’t talked about publicly yet,” McCain tells Vance in a social media clip promoting their conversation, which is set to publish in full on Wednesday.

McCain praises Vance and husband Vice President JD Vance for “how you incorporate your children in your life in so many ways” before dropping her news: “I am just entering my second trimester. I am pregnant with my third.” The Second Lady offers a quick congratulations to the provocative conservative panelist.

Advertisement

McCain continues: “I know this is a weird way to announce it but ... I’m very nervous about — it’s a boy. I’m very nervous about having a boy. And I’m very nervous about having three children. Very.”

The media personality, after voicing her concerns and referencing supposed “horrible data” about raising three children, finally offers Vance a prompt, though it’s self-serving. “I wanted to know if you could share with me and women in American why having three kids is good,” McCain says, “how you manage three kids, and any advice for boy moms.”

The Second Lady and Vice President Vance share three young children: sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel. McCain, in addition to her incoming son, shares two young daughters, Liberty and Clover, with her husband, TV commentator Ben Domenech.

Advertisement

In short, Vance told McCain that her experience raising three kids includes the children forming their own “pack” and the eldest child taking on responsibility. Vance also informed McCain that she thinks the development timeline between boys and girls is “really different.”

Before McCain broke the news of her pregnancy, she spoke on Instagram about having the “distinct privilege” of conducting the Second Lady’s “first ever long form interview on camera.” McCain said in her caption, “we get into it all,” and dubbed Usha Vance an “iconic American figure.”