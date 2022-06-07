LA Times Today: ‘Barry’s’ Henry Winkler on life on and off screen

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

You know him from roles like Arthur, “The Fonz,” Fonzerelli from “Happy Days,” Barry Zuckerkorn, the defense attorney on “Arrested Development,” Dr. Saperstein from “Parks and Recreation” and currently as the acting coach, Gene Cousineau, in the third season of HBO’s hit, “Barry.”



Emmy award-winning actor and author Henry Winkler joined us with more on his life both on and off screen.