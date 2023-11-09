The art of the Hollywood side hustle
Sarah Hyland, Ashley Tisdale and Molly Sims spoke to The Times about their business ventures outside Hollywood.
Actors Sarah Hyland, Ashley Tisdale and Molly Sims discuss why they pivoted from Hollywood to create businesses inspired by their own mental and physical health experiences during The Times’ virtual “Art of the Hollywood side hustle” panel, moderated by columnist Amy Kaufman.
Amy Kaufman is a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, where she writes a monthly A-1 column, “For Real With Amy Kaufman.” The series examines the lives of icons, underdogs and rising stars to find out who the people are shaping our culture — for real. Since joining The Times in 2009, she has profiled hundreds of influential figures, including Stevie Nicks, Kevin Hart, Joan Rivers, Michael B. Jordan and Lady Gaga. She also works on investigations and was part of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist team that covered the tragic shooting on the “Rust” film set. Her work often shines a light on the darker side of the entertainment business, and she has uncovered misconduct allegations against Randall Emmett, Russell Simmons and Chris D’Elia. In 2018, her book “Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure” became a New York Times bestseller.