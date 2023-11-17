LA Times Today: The story of Frida and Diego told through costume
The lives and stormy romance of Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera have been well documented in books, movies and TV. Now, their story gets a new twist — an opera — that reunites the couple after her death.
“The Last Dream of Frida and Diego” premiered to critical acclaim last year in San Diego. Now, it’s here, at the L.A. Opera.
The colorful and elaborate costumes in the show are the work of award-winning costume designer Eloise Kazan.
