A critic’s guide to San Diego’s new architecture — with a tour of beloved classics

If you’re paying a visit to the stellar renovation at the Mingei International Museum (or the San Diego Zoo), then stay for the day, because Balboa Park is a feast — one that plays a key role in the architectural history of California.It all began with the Panama Canal. To mark the completion of this engineering feat, San Diego staged the Panama-California Exposition in 1915 — and the theme was all things Spanish.The chosen site, City Park, was promptly renamed Balboa Park, after Spanish explorer Vasco Núñez de Balboa. Overseeing the architecture was Bertram Goodhue, a New York architect who spent the 1890s traveling around Mexico, and who developed a Spanish colonial concept for Balboa Park. Reporting to Goodhue was architect Carleton M. Winslow, who designed many of the structures and saw them to fruition.Their designs piled on an assortment of decorative motifs: Spanish baroque, Churrigueresque, elements of the Mexican mission style — combinations that historian Richard Amero once described as a “deranged phantasmagoria.” But the buildings helped spark the development of the Spanish Revival style, which came to define the architecture of California in the 20th century. (It’s a complicated legacy, since it’s also a tradition that has historically emphasized the Spanish over the Mexican, even though many designs were directly inspired by buildings in Mexico.)Since the Goodhue-Watkins structures were built for an expo, they are all about the facade — so you’ll see the best of the architecture on a walk along El Prado. On the western edge of the complex, you’ll find the California Building (now housing the Museum of Us) , readily identifiable by its tile-covered dome and its ornate tower. To the east lies the House of Charm, where the Mingei is now situated. (Do not miss the lovely Alcazar Garden directly to its south!) This is followed to the east by the Casa de Balboa (home to the San Diego History Center, the Museum of Photographic Arts and the San Diego Model Railroad Museum ) and the Casa del Prado , both bearing facades that are ebulliently decorated.For the best pictures, park yourself in front of the lily pond that fronts the Botanical Building (also built for the exposition), one of the largest lath structures in the world.Also, if you’re there on a weekend, don’t forget the churros. There are stalls everywhere!