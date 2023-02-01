LA Times Today: How ‘M3GAN’s’ killer doll came to life

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The viral horror hit “M3gan” is about an artificial intelligence doll equipped with learning capabilities that go dangerously too far.



L.A. Times staff writer Jen Yamato calls M3gan a “titanium terror” in Mary Janes and explained how this A.I. character was created.