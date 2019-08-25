‘Angel Has Fallen’ tops box office; ‘Overcomer’ is solid and ‘Ready or Not’ trails

Performing above expectations, Lionsgate and Millennium’s “Angel Has Fallen” opened in first place with $21.3 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

The third film in the action franchise, it stars Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent who is falsely accused of attempting to assassinate the U.S. president, played by Morgan Freeman. It was directed by Rick Roman Waugh and also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Piper Perabo and Nick Nolte.

Analysts initially anticipated the film would earn $13 million to $15 million, less than previous series installments “London Has Fallen” (which opened to $21.6 million in 2016) and “Olympus Has Fallen” (which premiered with $30.4 million in 2013). The film received a mixed reception with an A- CinemaScore but a 40% “rotten” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

In second place, Universal’s “Good Boys” added $11.8 million in its second weekend (a 45% drop) for a cumulative $42 million. Globally the film has earned $49 million.

At No. 3, Sony and Affirm’s “Overcomer” opened with $8.2 million.

Written and directed by and starring Alex Kendrick, the faith-based movie is about a high school coach whose faith becomes tested as he mentors a troubled teen. Audiences approved with an A+ CinemaScore but critics responded with a 33% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In fourth place, Disney’s “The Lion King” added $8.2 million in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $510.6 million. Globally the film has earned $1.5 billion and currently stands as the No. 9 movie of all time.

Rounding out the top five, Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” added $8.1 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $147.7 million.

The film opened in China this weekend with $102 million, making it among the country’s all-time biggest August opening weekends. The result also helped “Hobbs & Shaw” to cross the $500-million milestone worldwide with a cumulative $588.9 million in global receipts.

Fox Searchlight’s “Ready or Not” opened at No. 6, taking in $7.6 million over the weekend and $10.6 million since its debut on Wednesday. Analysts initially pegged the film to earn $8 million to $11 million.

The $6-million movie stars Samara Weaving as a new bride who is subjected to her in-laws’ deadly wedding night tradition. It was well-received with a B+ CinemaScore and an 87% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

At No. 7, Sony’s “The Angry Birds Movie 2" added $6.4 million in its second weekend (a 39% drop) for a cumulative $27.1 million.

In eighth place, Lionsgate’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” added $6 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $50.5 million.

At No. 9, Paramount’s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” added $5.2 million in its third weekend (a 39% drop) for a cumulative $43.1 million.

Rounding out the top 10, Sony’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” added $5 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $123.2 million.

In limited release, Amazon Studios opened the dramedy “Brittany Runs a Marathon” in five locations to $175,969 for a per-screen average of $35,194. It currently stands at 88% “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

Music Box Films opened “Give Me Liberty” in three locations to $33,391 for a per-screen average of $11,130. It earned an 88% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Variance Films released Shudder’s horror fairy tale hybrid “Tigers Are Not Afraid” theatrically to $30,700 across six screens for a per-screen average of $4,117. It earned a 96% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In one location each, Abramorama opened the documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” and IFC Films opened “Vita & Virginia” to $17,580 and $4,047, respectively. “Birth of the Cool” is 91% “fresh” and “Vita & Virginia” is 35% “rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes.

Neon expanded “Honeyland” into 36 locations to $45,500 for a per-screen average of $1,264 and a cumulative $289,326.

Sony Pictures Classics expanded “Aquarela” into 13 locations from five last week, adding $25,404 in its second weekend for a per-screen average of $1,954 and a cumulative $63,968. The studio also expanded “After the Wedding” into 81 locations (up from 26) to $163,000 for a per-screen average of $2,015 and a cumulative $357,732.

Roadside Attractions expanded the Shia LaBeouf-comedy “The Peanut Butter Falcon” into 984 locations (up from last week) to $3 million for a per-screen average of $3,058.

This week Blumhouse Tilt, Universal’s OTL Releasing and Briarcliff Entertainment premiere the horror film “Don’t Let Go” and Yash Raj releases the action thriller “Saaho.”