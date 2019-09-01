Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Box office: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ maintains top spot

Joseph Millson, Jada Pinkett Smith, ‘Angel Has Fallen’
Joseph Millson and Jada Pinkett Smith in a scene from Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen.”
(Jack English/Lionsgate)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
Sep. 1, 2019
9:36 AM
Share

Advertisement

Lionsgate and Millenium’s “Angel Has Fallen” maintained the No. 1 spot in its second weekend, adding $11.6 million — a 46% drop from its first weekend — for a cumulative $40.7 million through Sunday. The film is expected to take in $14.5 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

Advertisement

At No. 2, Universal’s “Good Boys” added $9.2 million in its third weekend (with $11.6 million projected through Monday) for a cumulative $56.2 million. Globally, the film stands at $70.3 million.

In third place, Disney’s “The Lion King” added $6.7 million in its seventh weekend (with $9.2 million expected through the holiday) for a cumulative $520.9 million. It is now at $1.562 billion globally and stands as the No. 7 movie of all time worldwide.

At No. 4, Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” added $6.3 million in its fifth weekend (with $8 million expected through Monday) for a cumulative $157 million. It has grossed $684.2 million to date in global receipts.

Rounding out the top five, Sony’s “Overcomer” added $5.7 million in its second weekend, a 30% drop, for a cumulative $17.2 million. The film is expected to take in $7.9 million through the holiday,

At No. 6, Fox Searchlight’s “Ready or Not” added $5.6 million in its second weekend, a 30% drop, for a cumulative $20.1 million. Through the holiday, it’s expected to bring in $6.7 million.

In seventh place, Lionsgate’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” added $5 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $57.6 million.

At No. 8, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” added $4.3 million in its ninth weekend for a cumulative $384.7 million.

The film was resurrected this weekend with the addition of four minutes of new footage as well as 2,154 more theaters for a total of 3,162. The film’s re-release came days after Sony and Marvel Studios decided to part ways, unceremoniously dumping the web-slinger from future Avengers films.

Advertisement

In ninth place, Paramount’s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” added $4.1 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $49.6 million.

Rounding out the top 10, Sony’s “The Angry Birds Movie 2" added $4.1 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $33.9 million.

In limited release, Lionsgate opened “Tod@S Caen” in 371 locations to $1.1 million with a projected $1.3 million gross through the holiday.

Magnolia released “Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins” in 18 locations in Texas to $93,120 for a per-screen average of $5,173.

1091 premiered the dramedy “Before You Know It” in three locations to $27,000 for a per-screen average of $9,000.

Sony Pictures Classics expanded “After the Wedding” into 428 locations (up from 81) to $445,452 for a per-screen average of $1,041 and a cumulative $862,813 through Sunday. The studio also expanded “Aquarela” into 35 locations (up from 13) to $42,120 for a per-screen average of $1,203 and a cumulative $122,583.

Amazon expanded “Brittany Runs a Marathon” into 44 additional locations (up from five) to $414,228 for a per-screen average of $8,454 and a cumulative $639,658.

Neon expanded “Honeyland” into 42 locations to $52,270 for a per-screen average of $1,245 and a cumulative $371,792.

Advertisement

This week, Warner Bros. opens the horror sequel “It: Chapter Two.” In limited release, Greenwich releases the documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.”

Movies
Newsletters
Get our weekly Indie Focus newsletter
Sonaiya Kelley
Follow Us
Sonaiya Kelley is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The New York native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism, you can catch her on Twitter tweeting about diversity, “Insecure” and “Atlanta.”
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement