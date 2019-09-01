Box office: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ maintains top spot

Advertisement

Lionsgate and Millenium’s “Angel Has Fallen” maintained the No. 1 spot in its second weekend, adding $11.6 million — a 46% drop from its first weekend — for a cumulative $40.7 million through Sunday. The film is expected to take in $14.5 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

At No. 2, Universal’s “Good Boys” added $9.2 million in its third weekend (with $11.6 million projected through Monday) for a cumulative $56.2 million. Globally, the film stands at $70.3 million.

In third place, Disney’s “The Lion King” added $6.7 million in its seventh weekend (with $9.2 million expected through the holiday) for a cumulative $520.9 million. It is now at $1.562 billion globally and stands as the No. 7 movie of all time worldwide.

At No. 4, Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” added $6.3 million in its fifth weekend (with $8 million expected through Monday) for a cumulative $157 million. It has grossed $684.2 million to date in global receipts.

Rounding out the top five, Sony’s “Overcomer” added $5.7 million in its second weekend, a 30% drop, for a cumulative $17.2 million. The film is expected to take in $7.9 million through the holiday,

At No. 6, Fox Searchlight’s “Ready or Not” added $5.6 million in its second weekend, a 30% drop, for a cumulative $20.1 million. Through the holiday, it’s expected to bring in $6.7 million.

In seventh place, Lionsgate’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” added $5 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $57.6 million.

At No. 8, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” added $4.3 million in its ninth weekend for a cumulative $384.7 million.

The film was resurrected this weekend with the addition of four minutes of new footage as well as 2,154 more theaters for a total of 3,162. The film’s re-release came days after Sony and Marvel Studios decided to part ways, unceremoniously dumping the web-slinger from future Avengers films.

In ninth place, Paramount’s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” added $4.1 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $49.6 million.

Rounding out the top 10, Sony’s “The Angry Birds Movie 2" added $4.1 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $33.9 million.

In limited release, Lionsgate opened “Tod@S Caen” in 371 locations to $1.1 million with a projected $1.3 million gross through the holiday.

Magnolia released “Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins” in 18 locations in Texas to $93,120 for a per-screen average of $5,173.

1091 premiered the dramedy “Before You Know It” in three locations to $27,000 for a per-screen average of $9,000.

Sony Pictures Classics expanded “After the Wedding” into 428 locations (up from 81) to $445,452 for a per-screen average of $1,041 and a cumulative $862,813 through Sunday. The studio also expanded “Aquarela” into 35 locations (up from 13) to $42,120 for a per-screen average of $1,203 and a cumulative $122,583.

Amazon expanded “Brittany Runs a Marathon” into 44 additional locations (up from five) to $414,228 for a per-screen average of $8,454 and a cumulative $639,658.

Neon expanded “Honeyland” into 42 locations to $52,270 for a per-screen average of $1,245 and a cumulative $371,792.

This week, Warner Bros. opens the horror sequel “It: Chapter Two.” In limited release, Greenwich releases the documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.”