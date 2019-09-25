‘Jurassic World 3' will reunite Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill

Life finds a way: Nearly three decades after surviving dino mayhem in 1993’s “Jurassic Park,” Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will reprise their characters in the upcoming franchise installment “Jurassic World 3.”

The announcement was made by none other than Dr. Ellie Sattler herself Tuesday night in Hollywood.

Dern was the surprise guest joining director Colin Trevorrow at a Collider-hosted screening of 2015’s “Jurassic World” and “Battle at Big Rock,” a new short film that takes place one year after the events of 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

.@ColinTrevorrow is also brining back the original cast of 'Jurassic Park,' Sam Neill and @JeffGoldblum to reprise their roles in #JurassicWorld3! pic.twitter.com/nlVwKef10i — Collider Video (@ColliderVideo) September 25, 2019

Trevorrow, who co-wrote and directed “Jurassic World” and co-wrote “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” is returning to helm “Jurassic World 3,” written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael. It will mark the sixth installment of the Universal Pictures franchise that began with the Steven Spielberg-directed adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel “Jurassic Park.”

According to Trevorrow, the iconic “Jurassic Park” trio of Dern, Neill and Goldblum will return “in major roles” as paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler, paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant and mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively, after starring in the first films in the series.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt anchor the second trilogy in the hit “Jurassic Park” franchise, in which mankind has continued to tinker with genetically engineered dinosaurs while learning no lessons from the mayhem that ensues.

Following the events of “Fallen Kingdom,” which featured a brief appearance by Goldblum, dinosaurs now roam the world alongside humans. Will woman inherit the Earth, as Sattler once predicted?

Most recently, the J.A. Bayona-directed “Fallen Kingdom” received mixed reviews but grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, adding to a $5-billion box office franchise tally over a span of 25 years. “Jurassic World 3,” executive produced by Spielberg and Trevorrow and produced by Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley, is set for a 2021 release.