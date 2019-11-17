Wonder Woman, Batman renew call to release the ‘Snyder Cut’ of ‘Justice League’

Renewed calls for the release of the “Snyder cut” of 2017’s “Justice League” rang out on social media Sunday after the film’s cast and crew tweeted calls for the release of the fabled director’s cut.

On Sunday, “Wonder Woman” lead Gal Gadot tweeted "#ReleasetheSnyderCut.” The sentiment was retweeted by Snyder himself and repeated by fellow “Justice League” cast members Ben Affleck (who played Batman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) who shared a post featuring the hashtag on Instagram. Fisher even replaced his Twitter and Instagram bios with it.

“This ancient Amazonian can’t be wrong,” Snyder tweeted in response to Gadot. “Neither can Batman.”

Among the people to share the sentiment were former president of DC Entertainment Diane Nelson, screenwriter Damon Lindelof, filmmaker Scott Derrickson,

Despite the push, no official announcement from Warner Bros. has been released.

In May 2017, Snyder stepped down as the film’s director after the loss of his daughter Autumn. In his stead, Joss Whedon was tasked with completing the film through reshoots and the addition of new scenes.

The $300-million film bombed at the box office, opening with $93.8 million on its way to $657.9 million in global receipts. However, fan speculated what the film could have been had Snyder seen the project through to the end, ushering in the fable of the “Snyder cut” that may or may not have ever actually existed.

Despite the overwhelming push for the release of the cut, some fan reactions to the renewed interest in the extended cut of the film were mixed.

there are few things funnier than the idea that there is an actually good version of Justice League somewhere — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) November 17, 2019

Oh goodie. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut is trending...again. Guys...it's been two years. Accept that Justice League (2017) was terrible and do literally anything else with your lives. Just watch Justice League vs. The Fatal Five. You know, the good Justice League movie. pic.twitter.com/BPl2wKWFcS — Sawkman (@sawkman) November 15, 2019

I watched the terrible Whedon cut of Justice League, and will never see another movie he’s in involved in. Now bring on the version we were supposed to see! For better or worse, it literally couldn’t be as bad as what we’ve already seen! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/sAvFcOJfkT — Matthew James Kiernan (@kujonicus) November 18, 2019

anyone ever wonder what if they release the snyder cut but the movie is still terrible like what happens then #JusticeLeague #ReleaseTheSnyderCut — Turkey Guy🦃 (@FlexEddie3) November 18, 2019

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut if it exists.

Yes, it would be bad, but it would be the actual conclusion to the Superman trilogy that he wanted to make. I don’t like his films, but I hated Justice League even more, and I would like to see a better cut, even if it’s bad — The Nerd in the Nutshell (@nerdinnutshell) November 17, 2019

