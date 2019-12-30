The best movies of the decade: Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang’s essential picks

As the decade comes to an end, Times film critics Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang collaborated on a list of 10 essential cinematic achievements that earn their mutual endorsement and each added five more titles they personally adore.

KENNETH TURAN: When you watch movies for a living, you’re always looking forward, eager for the next film that will change your life — or maybe just make a dull evening a little more entertaining.

Though looking backward can feel as perilous for critics as it was for Lot’s wife, there are key moments — like the turning of the decade — when it can be exhilarating to reflect on the best of what we’ve seen and to point out what still means the most over that period of time.

In that spirit, we’ve put our heads together and come up with a joint list of 10 films that stood out for us, as well as an additional five individual choices (all listed in alphabetical order). If you’ve seen them already, you know what we mean. If you haven’t, what are you waiting for?

Advertisement

JUSTIN CHANG: It should go without saying — and yet also probably bears repeating — that there is nothing definitive about our joint list of 10. There were many more films at the center of that Venn diagram where our favorites overlap, and figuring out which ones ultimately rose to the very top for both of us was both fun and difficult, whimsical and arbitrary — as, I think, all list making should be.

We hope you enjoy watching and rewatching these wonderful movies as much as we did. And here’s to the next great decade of cinema.