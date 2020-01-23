10 stars we can’t wait to see at Sundance 2020

This year’s Sundance Film Festival officially begins on Thursday

and runs through

Feb. 2 in Park City, Utah. The annual gathering is the premiere showcase for independent film and has launched modern classics including “The Blair Witch Project,” “The Big Sick,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Brooklyn.” Even “Get Out” had its first screening (in a secret surprise show) at the festival.

The Times will be on the ground monitoring the daily buzz, breakout stars and newsmakers with regular reports. But before we land in Utah’s snowy streets, we picked 10 famous faces we’re excited to see back again for this year’s festival.

Our first, Tessa Thompson (seen above in the Times’ Comic-Con studio), has quickly become one of the most exciting — and unpredictable — actresses in Hollywood today. She’s no stranger to blockbusters thanks to her role as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, keeps Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed” on his toes in the “Rocky” spinoff series, and still makes ample time to star in independent films. She’ll be at this year’s festival with “Sylvie’s Love,” a period romance set against the changing worlds of black music.

And nine more: