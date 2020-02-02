15 of the best Sundance films to watch for, including ‘Minari’ and ‘Palm Springs’

Each year the Sundance Film Festival plays host to the latest works from independent cinema’s boldest and brightest voices. This year a new class of fresh talent and returning storytellers made their marks in the snowy mountain climes of Park City, Utah, where record distribution deals were inked for “Palm Springs” and “Boys State,” new voices such as Radha Blank of “The 40-Year-Old Version” and Emerald Fennell with “Promising Young Woman” made dazzling debuts and the wonderful “Minari” scored a rare double victory in the awards.

Beyond the exciting slate of narrative offerings, Sundance remains one of the premieres spots to discover new documentaries. And special mention must be made of Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s powerful “On the Record,” an involving and infuriating look at several women who accused music mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault, and the challenges and fallout they faced in coming forward. It deserves to be seen, no matter who will or won’t release it.

The Times staff parsed this year’s wide-ranging offerings to bring you 15 of our favorite film selections from new and emerging storytellers across narrative and nonfiction categories. Put these best-of-the-fest selections on your radar.