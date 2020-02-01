Sundance Film Festival awards: The complete list

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival awards in various sections including the U.S. dramatic and documentary competitions will be announced during a Saturday evening awards ceremony on Feb. 1, 2020. Check back for a complete list of winners as they are revealed.

This year’s U.S. dramatic compeition jury includes director Rodrigo Garcia, actor Ethan Hawke, filmmaker Dee Rees, actress Isabella Rossellini and director Wash Westmoreland.

Director Kimberly Reed, SFFILM director of programming Rachel Rosen, CNN Films senior vice president Courtney Sexton, director E. Chai Vasarhelyi and ITVS vice president of content Noland Walker make up the U.S. documentary competition jury.

Director Haifaa Al Mansour, actor Wagner Moura and actress Alba Rohrwacher are the jury for world cinema, dramatic, competition, while Museum of the Moving Image film curator Eric Hynes, Arab Fund for Arts and Culture executive director Rima Mismar and filmmaker Nanfu Wang will bestow the awards for world cinema, documentary.

The short film jury members are actress Sian Clifford, Strand Releasing co-president and co-founder Marcus Hu and artist Cindy Sherman.

American Museum of Natural History assistant curator Dr. Ruth Angus, actress Emily Mortimer, filmmaker and visual artist Jessica Oreck, scientist Ainissa Ramirez and filmmaker Michael Tyburski are the jury for the Alfred P. Sloan prize, which is presented to an outstanding feature film focusing on science or technology as a theme, or depicting a scientist, engineer or mathematician as a major character.

Filmmaker Gregg Araki is the one-person jury for the festival’s Next section, dedicated to work from emerging filmmakers.

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize

“Tesla,” directed by Michael Almereyda (U.S.A.)



Short Film Jury Awards

Grand Jury Prize: Sofia Alaoui, “So What If The Goats Die” (France, Morocco)

Jury Award for U.S. Fiction: Terrance Daye, “-Ship: A Visual Poem” (U.S.A.)

Jury Award for International Fiction: Dylan Holmes Williams, “The Devil’s Harmony” (United Kingdom)

Jury Award for Non-fiction: Matthew Killip, “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens” (U.S.A.)

Jury Award for Animation: Daria Kashcheeva, “Daughter” (Czech Republic)

Special Jury Award for Acting: Sadaf Asgari, “Exam” (Iran)

Special Jury Award for Directing: Michael Arcos, “Valerio’s Day Out” (Colombia, U.S.A.)