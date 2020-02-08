Here’s everyone who has taken home a 2020 Independent Spirit Award

The 2020 Independent Spirit Awards are underway in Los Angeles, with “The Lighthouse” and “Uncut Gems” entering the day on top with five nominations each.

The awards show, which celebrates the best in indie cinema, is traditionally held the day before the Academy Awards — though there’s not much to glean from what it’s winners will signal for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Vying for the best-feature category are “Marriage Story,” “Uncut Gems,” “The Farewell,” “Clemency,” and “A Hidden Life.”

This year’s show is hosted by actress and producer Aubrey Plaza for the second consecutive year.

Here is the list of winners:

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

“Marriage Story”

BONNIE AWARD (recognizes a mid-career female director)

Kelly Reichardt

PRODUCERS AWARD (honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films)

Mollye Asher

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD (recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition)

Rashaad Ernesto Green

Director of “Premature”

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD (presented to an emerging director of nonfiction features who has not yet received significant recognition)

Nadia Shihab

Director of “Jaddoland”