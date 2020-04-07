Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Like a Boss’ and ‘The Turning’ top new releases to watch at home

Here are recent theatrical releases available this week to buy or rent digitally, with links to the reviews.

The Last Full Measure Todd Robinson’s drama depicts the long quest to award an Air Force pararescue medic the Medal of Honor 34 years after he died in the Vietnam War, but what the film truly reveals is the deep shame and trauma vets contend with as survivors who did their best under extreme violence and duress and have to live with those choices. With Sebastan Stan, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Peter Fonda, Ed Harris and John Savage. Digital purchase

Like a Boss If there’s one word to describe this girl-power comedy, it’s “incomprehensible.” Structurally, industrially, philosophically and emotionally incomprehensible. What should have been an easy breezy buddy comedy featuring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne is rather a flabbergasting tone salad. Digital purchase; available April 21 on Blu-Ray, DVD and digital rental

The Turning Floria Sigismondi updates Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw” to a more modern era, with all the moody gothic vibes enhanced by the film’s grunge-era Washington state setting. Mackenzie Davis stars as the young governess, Kate, who leaves behind her life in Seattle out of a desire to help a wealthy young girl, orphaned and abandoned by her last teacher. Digital purchase