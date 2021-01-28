24 must see movies from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival is going virtual for the first time and the good news is that makes the preeminent showcase for independent film in the U.S. more accessible than ever. But even with a smaller-than-usual lineup, there is still a lot of titles to sort through over the seven-day (Jan. 28-Feb. 3) event.

In the spirit of shining a light on worthy work, The Times staff has selected 24 favorites from advanced screenings that we think deserve special attention. As usual with Sundance, most of these are available for acquisition, so we don’t know their futures beyond the festival premiere. But if last year’s edition (which brought us “Minari,” “Promising Young Woman,” “The Forty-Year-Old Version,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” and “Palm Springs,” among others) is any indication, we bet you’ll be hearing much more about them in the year to come.