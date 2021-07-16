What gets movie lovers out of the living room and into the theater?

Teresa Hsu saw “Mamma Mia” at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema with a group of friends on July 10. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Monica Hunt of Silverlake celebrated her birthday at Alamo Drafthouse with a group of friends for the Saturday brunch screening of “Mamma Mia,” the 2008 movie musical.

“I’ve been excited to come back to see a movie,” said Hunt’s friend Teresa Hsu of Los Feliz. “This is my first movie theater since like February 2020, and it’s a birthday party that drew me here.”

Of course, Hsu said that things were different. “So after, you know, just everything with the pandemic, it definitely feels weird. I’m happy to be here, but I have mixed feelings about it.”

Monica Hunt celebrated her birthday with a group of friends and a viewing of “Mamma Mia” at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in downtown Los Angeles on July 10. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Hunt, however, said she feels more at ease going back to the theater with friends versus sitting with strangers while there are still ongoing COVID-19 risks.

“It helps that they’re showing one of my favorite films,” she explained, “But also, you know, I just missed the movies. The air conditioning is something I seek out in the summertime. So I’m really thankful to be indoors and cool. I also love this theater because it’s vintage and they have a great selection of films year-round, new releases and old films. I really appreciate them.”