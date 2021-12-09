Why the ‘West Side Story’ remake changed these 5 key musical numbers

A neighborhood crime spree. A stolen smooch behind the bleacher. A game of gun keep-away involving a gun. Hundreds of people dancing in the street.

The new version of “West Side Story” has no shortage of scenes that are pointedly different from the beloved 1961 film version, which has been criticized over time for its inauthentic casting and cultural shortcomings.

Producer-director Steven Spielberg, screenwriter Tony Kushner and choreographer Justin Peck pay homage to the original film in several moments, but filmgoers likely will have lively debates over many of the changes in the remake.

Much of those animated discussions will center on the vibrant musical production numbers, which were choreographed in the original film by Jerome Robbins. Those sequences are among the best dance numbers ever put onscreen.

Here are five key differences between the two “West Side Story” films: