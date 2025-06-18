“Elio” is a breezy Pixar adventure, the studio’s pivot back to making original, rip-roaring children’s yarns. Launched by “Coco” co-director Adrian Molina and steered to completion by Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi, it’s got a setup simpler than whatever credit negotiation happened behind the scenes. An 11-year-old boy, Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), looks at the sky and wonders who’s up there. This classic plot hook harkens back to “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “A Trip to the Moon,” and if I had to place a bet, it’s the oldest story mankind’s got. Depending on the era and zeitgeist, the heavenly strangers gazing down upon us in judgment could be anyone from Zeus to “Dr. Who’s” Zygons, and their interest in us capricious or cruel or kind. We’ve got lightyears’ worth of these speculative tales. They’re really asking: Does our species have value?

In Elio’s case, he’s a recent orphan living with his aunt Olga (a warm and frazzled Zoe Saldaña), a major in the Space Force who monitors satellite debris (which the film convinces us is more exciting than it sounds). Everyone in the movie is surrounded by technology — radios, computers, monitors — and yet most of them seem disconnected. Olga thinks that alien chatter is for crackpots like her colleague Melmac (Brendan Hunt), so named for Alf’s home planet. She’s paused her own astronaut dreams to take care of her brooding nephew. In return, the boy wants little to do with her or any other earthling.

Preteen Elio is on a misanthropic trajectory that, if not recalibrated, could result in him growing up to marry a pillow. When Olga takes Elio to a space museum, he falls in love with the solitary crusade of the Voyager probe whose golden record of wonders, curated by the astronomer Carl Sagan, is hurtling through the galaxy in search of someone who will listen. (Sagan’s own voice is heard throughout the movie, though he goes uncredited.) Enthralled, Elio plops a colander on his head and pleads for aliens to touch down and “take me with you — but not in a desperate way.”

Elio doesn’t do too much sulking before he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary take on the United Nations. He’s not alone in the universe, but now he has to earn his place. From there, his quest vrooms at the pace of a Flash Gordon serial — or, for that matter, the first “Toy Story.” Kids Elio’s age have mostly seen Pixar rehash itself with sequels or hunt for Oscars in a therapist’s couch (where lately it’s been coming up with lint balls). Here, trauma is merely the framework, not the focus. The highfalutin prestige animation studio is signaling to the “Minecraft” generation that they can do fun new movies too.

The film’s earthbound sequences boast staggeringly beautiful shots of the ocean under a night sky. But the galaxy above is a fractalized freak-out: a psychedelic rainbow of delights that makes you think that more than one animator has spent time grooving to Phish in a Berkeley dorm. (No doubt some of the grade-schoolers seeing the movie on opening weekend will, a decade from now, watch it again in their dorms under heightened circumstances.) Multiple extraterrestrials appear inspired by a lava lamp. Others resemble wireless earbuds and stress balls and decks of cards, the type of creature design that might happen when you’re in your own alternate dimension grokking at the stuff on your dresser. I’m not casting aspersions on anyone’s sobriety, I’m just noting that Pixar was founded on musing, “What if my lamp could jump?”

Elio will befriend Glordon (Remy Edgerly), a larval goofball from the Crab Nebula who has a dozen wiggling limbs with various protuberances. Off-planet, the boy readily drops his defensive shields and opens himself to the excitement that’s been promised since the epic opening notes of Rob Simonsen’s eclectic score. In a sequence set to a Krautrock-esque banger, Elio and Glordon enjoy a montage that’s essentially a teaser for an amusement park experience that’s probably already in its drafting stage, with the buddies frolicking in waterslides and chugging a beverage called Glorp, styled so that it can be readily re-created with boba. As ever, everything is tethered to what our earthbound brains can imagine. Even the names Glordon and Glorp might be a nod to the Voyager’s known flight plan, which in 40,000 years is expected to have its first-ever close encounter with a star named Gliese 445.

Bonding with the miscellaneous beings of the Communiverse does spur Elio to be nicer to Olga, but admirably, the script (credited to Julia Cho, Mark Hammer and Mike Jones) doesn’t take the easy escape hatch of sending the earth boy into the beyond only to realize that everywhere else is even worse. Space isn’t the enemy. If anything, space is too nice. Most of the aliens Elio meets insist that they believe in tolerance and open-mindedness. You’re waiting for that to be a big lie, but it’s not. Voiced by Jameela Jamil, Shirley Henderson, Atsuko Okatsuka and Matthias Schweighöfer, they can get a tad snippy, but otherwise these galactic Neville Chamberlains cower when a bruiser named Lord Grigon (Brad Garrett), who stomps around on thick metal legs, lands on their base spoiling for a fight.

The cartoon well calibrates its PG thrills to give kids a mild case of the shivers. More spunky than saccharine, Elio spends most of the film wearing a bandage over a black eye. Back home, he’s pursued through the woods by masked bullies (and when he gets an opportunity, he kicks one of them in the head). In space, Elio stumbles across adorable skeletons and shimmies through gacky pipes. Meanwhile, Lord Grigon’s dastardly hobby is skeet-shooting fragile, flowerlike critters. When hit, these living daisies don’t die — they’re just pitifully embarrassed to lose their petals.

It’s refreshing to see a romp this spry. “Elio” isn’t trying to reinvent the spaceship — it’s after the puppyish charm of sticking your head out the window as marvels whiz past. Some of my favorite gags just sparked to life for an instant, like an all-knowing supercomputer who is a bit put out that Elio accesses its wisdom simply to learn how to fight. It’s offering to teach our species the meaning of life; we want the art of war.

“Why should an advanced society wish to expend the effort to communicate such information to a backward, emerging, novice civilization like our own?” Carl Sagan wrote in his 1973 book, “The Cosmic Connection.” Yet more than half of Americans believe that aliens exist. A third think they’ve already come to visit. Like Elio, we yearn for cosmic validation.

The great scientist wouldn’t have put “Elio” on his golden record. It’s a trifle, not a cultural touchstone. But while Pixar has anthropomorphized ants and rats and cars and dolls and emotions, this lonely boy feels stirringly human. Yes, the movie says, go ahead and look for connection up in the sky or under your feet. But also seek it out in each other.