All your burning questions about those creepy masks in ‘The Black Phone,’ answered

The idea to split the masks into top and bottom portions came after Hawke was cast. “I thought, ‘Oh my god, I’ve got Ethan Hawke. Now I want to see his face a little bit.’ And so I thought, ‘Well, I could break it in half and he could wear [different] pieces during [different] scenes. And then it became a really fun thing to think about how he would choose different pieces for different intentions with Finney. How is he trying to present himself and why.”

“I was like a large cat toying with a small mouse, showing him different aspects of myself with each ‘face,’” said Hawke. “A mask immediately changes the way other people relate to you. I felt like a lion, feeding off the fear of its prey. It isn’t until [Finney] conquers his own fear that he is able to vanquish the beast. I guess there’s something about masks that makes me think in symbols.”

“There were times where it’d be like, ‘Well, at this point, he’s going to pull off the top mask because he needs to be able to see properly because he’s going to have to chase a kid,’” said Cargill. “And then times where he had clearly not put on the bottom part of the mask and only put on the top part because we really wanted to see his expressions.”

“What’s interesting is there’s no explanation about how he goes from the smile to the frown,” said Savini. “I imagine this is really creepy to the average audience member.”

“I love the fact that you see him silhouetted in the shadow,” said Baker. “You think it’s one mask and then he steps through and it’s [another]. It was just so cool.”