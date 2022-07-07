Advertisement
James Caan, actor who played Sonny Corleone in ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82

Al Pacino and James Caan having a conversation in a scene from the film "The Godfather," in 1972.
(Paramount/Getty Images
)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
“The Godfather” actor James Caan died Wednesday at 82, his family announced Thursday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” Caan’s account tweeted. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan was Oscar-nominated for his portrayal of Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1973 classic “The Godfather.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

