The 19 movies we’re most excited for in 2023

Michelle Rodriguez in “F9.” (Giles Keyte / Universal Pictures)

Dominic Toretto and company hit a milestone this summer with “Fast X,” the latest installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise — not too shabby for a humble L.A. street racing crew that started out stealing DVD players from speeding semitrucks and, 20 years later, has given us some of the most over-the-top macho soap-operatics Hollywood has ever seen, on-screen and off. After longtime helmer Justin Lin’s exit one week into production, where does Universal’s $1.4 billion global moneymaker stand? Will it continue to veer into fan service, adding ever more expendable characters to its already sprawling cast of racers, hackers, operatives, frenemies and villains, in a bid to set up an epic, series-ending “Fast 11?” Will Sung Kang’s recently resurrected Han truly see justice? (Some of us have not forgotten “Fast & Furious 6.”) How many new ways will the filmmakers (including Lin, who co-scripted with series newcomer Dan Mazeau; replacement director Louis Leterrier; and producer-star Vin Diesel) find to retcon ( or retroactive continuity) canonical lore? With a reportedly astronomical budget, “Fast X” feels like an inflection point in an already bursting franchise that can’t stop getting more and more swole, making this one of the big cinematic question marks of 2023. —Jen Yamato