The 16 TV shows we’re most excited for in 2023

Natasha Lyonne in “Poker Face.” (Phillip Caruso / Peacock)

Natasha Lyonne (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Russian Doll”) stars in this mystery series as Charlie Cane, a boisterous, raspy-voiced, hard-drinking casino cocktail server who has the ability — almost a superpower — to instantly tell when someone is lying. As valuable as that sounds, it’s a burden for her: Charlie previously tried to profit playing poker, but that didn’t end well. “People lie all the time,” she complains. “The real trick of it is to figure out why.” And for the audience, that’s the fun part. We know when someone is lying to Charlie not by picking up on the liar’s tells but by reading Charlie’s reaction. Lyonne doesn’t have a poker face. We see the wheels turning as she realizes she’s being lied to and then tries to sort out what that means; sometimes it means a lot. Grappling with a murder mystery in the premiere, Charlie makes some dangerous enemies and goes on the run, eastbound through the underbelly of the American Southwest. In each episode, she’s in a new location, where she stumbles into another mystery. Created by Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”; “Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi”), the series boasts a stellar roster of guest stars: Featured in the premiere are Adrien Brody, Dascha Polanco (“In the Heights”) and Benjamin Bratt (in a recurring role). Guest villains, victims and witnesses this season include Ron Perlman, Chloë Sevigny, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Barkin, Nick Nolte, Judith Light, Tim Meadows and Rhea Perlman. — Ed Stockly