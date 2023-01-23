The Independents: We’re following a year in the life of 7 Sundance filmmakers

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Writer and director Thembi Banks was at the last in-person Sundance Film Festival in 2020 with her short film, “Baldwin Beauty” and is back this year with her feature debut, “Young. Wild. Free.” The film premiered in the festival’s NEXT section, which is a showcase for adventurous storytelling.

“I’m a crazy overachieving Black woman who’s not sleeping and trying to do all the things,” Banks said in an interview on the day of her film’s premiere, while trying to explain the path to directing and co-writing her first feature. Set in South Los Angeles, the film follows Brandon (Algee Smith) as he tries to to finish high school while also taking care of his two younger half-siblings and looking after his mother, Janice (Sanaa Lathan), who struggles with mental health issues. One night he meets Cassidy (Sierra Capri) as she is robbing a convenience store; she just shows up at his house without warning shortly after. The two fall into a whirlwind romance that only further complicates Brandon’s life.

Born and raised in Harlem, New York, Banks went to the LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts, studying theater and drama. She was pursuing an acting career while attending Rutgers University in New Jersey, coming back into New York City for auditions. After graduating she spent some time as an NBC page at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and eventually applied to the MFA track at USC’s Film and Television program.

“I love acting, but I think one of the surefire ways of being able to guarantee myself a job is to write myself a job, is to direct myself and hire myself,” said Banks of her turn to directing. “That was the impetus to start creating. And I was like, ‘Well, how do I do it?”

After USC, she began to apply to fellowships and other programs around Hollywood, ultimately participating in Ryan Murphy’s HALF Initiative and Paul Feig’s Powderkeg among others, making short films that would help her move on to the next spot — where she would make a short film to move on to the next spot.

“I never tell people my age,” Banks says. “Everyone’s always trying to Google it, too.”

She’s directed episodes on multiple TV shows including “Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and was also a writer on “Only Murders In the Building.” Eventually, a classmate from USC, screenwriter Juel Taylor, brought her the script for “Young. Wild. Free.” and they developed it together.

There is something of a promise in the title of “Young. Wild. Free.” — an expectation that the film will have a distinctive energy and approach to storytelling.

“I just don’t like to be beholden to any particular kind of tonality or genre. I think films are genre-fluid now,” said Banks. “That rule that, ‘Is it drama or comedy? What is it? Is it coming-of-age or is it a romcom?’ Those strict rules only apply when it’s not done well, when the blend doesn’t work. You don’t understand that it’s really doable until you see it.” —Mark Olsen