Mariah Tauger has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 2019. Prior to joining the team, she worked in the magazine, freelance and nonprofit world, specializing in lifestyle and features photography. For over a decade, she has covered everything from the Olympics to celebrity chefs and her work has been featured in almost every major American publication. She is currently working on a personal documentary project examining the meat industry. Originally from Colorado, Tauger is an avid environmentalist and outside of photography, her passion lies with animal rights and advocacy.

